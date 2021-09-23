Hornets Homecoming 2021

For the Constitution-Tribune

A traditional Homecoming celebration is scheduled for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2 at Chillicothe High School. Last year’s full-scale celebrations were on hiatus during strict COVID-19 precautions, but this year all activities have been resumed. The theme this year is “Saturday Night Fever” featuring disco and the 1970s.

The week begins on Sunday, Sept. 26, with Film on the Field. With good weather, the film “Grease” will be shown at the stadium with students watching on blankets. In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside to the library.

Spirit Days will dominate the weekdays: Monday-Rock Band T-shirt Day, Tuesday-Off-the-Hook Surfer Day, Wednesday-Funky Hippie Day, Thursday-Disco Fever Day, and Friday-Groovy for Red & Black. Penny Wars will also be held during Homecoming week with the proceeds going to Special Olympics Missouri. Voting will also be held to choose the Homecoming queen.

Friday will be full of events. This year the floats will be built Friday morning in the high school parking lots in a “blitz” style. Classes and clubs must build their floats in just under two hours. At 9:20 a.m., a pep rally will be held featuring the introduction of candidates and attendants, a faculty feature, performances by the dance team and cheerleaders, and games. The high school will be dismissed at 12:05 p.m.

At 2:20 p.m., the Homecoming Parade will begin at the corner of Polk and Washington. It will travel south on Washington to Ann Street, turn east to Locust, and travel back to Polk. The parade will feature Homecoming attendants and King and Queen candidates, bands, and a variety of floats and entries. The parade is open to the public, but there are restrictions. Please email lrule@chillicotheschools.org if you are interested in entering a float. This year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Mr. Cecil “Hop” Stuver. (See Stuver serves as Grand Marshal.) At 7 p.m. the Hornet football team will play the St. Joseph Lafayette Fighting Irish. At the conclusion of the game, the attendants will be recognized and the King and Queen will be announced.

The Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Commons of CHS from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Students must show ID in order to enter the dance. Out-of-town and out-of-school guests must be pre-approved by school officials.

This year’s attendants and candidates are as follows:

Freshman Attendants:

Kealee French daughter of Doug & Shana French;

Tori O’Dell, daughter of Duane & Tara O’Dell;

Langsten Johnson, son of Casey & Shanna Johnson; and

Silas Midgyett, son of Shane & Kathy Midgyett.

Sophomore Attendants:

Hadley Beemer, daughter of Jeffrey & Hillary Beemer;

Emmy Dillon, daughter of Jerry & Angie Dillon;

Alijah Hibner, son of Rochelle Koehly and Lonnie Hibner; and

James Mathew, son of Todd & Mary Mathew.

Junior Attendants:

Bri Foli, daughter of Jeff & Teresa Foli;

Kaylynn Cranmer, daughter of Ryan & Courtnie Cranmer;

Max Wagers, son of Aaron & Shanda Wagers; and

Landon Winder, son of Cory & Mitzi Winder.

Queen Candidates:

Emma Crowe, daughter of Jason & Brooke Crowe;

Clara Leamer, daughter of Michael & Natalie Leamer;

Emmalee O’Dell, daughter of Duane & Tara O’Dell;

Kadence Shipers, daughter of Douglas Shipers and Joni Waltemeyer and Kyle & Sophie Chambers; and

Libby Washburn, daughter of Brandon & Jessica Williams and Scott & Kim Washburn.

King Candidates: