C-T under new ownership Oct. 1

For the Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe's Constitution-Tribune and sister paper, the Linn County leader, have a new owner, CherryRoad Media, effective Oct. 1, which plans to maintain an emphasis on local news.

“We’re interested in local, small communities – really, Middle America communities,” CherryRoad CEO Jeremy Gulban said Thursday after the sale was announced by Gannett.

The Constitution-Tribune is among several newspapers in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa that Gannett is selling to CherryRoad Media. Others include the Leavenworth Times and a dozen other papers in Kansas. In Missouri, they include the papers in Independence, Boonville, Chillicothe and the Linn County Leader. CherryRoad, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, also owns newspapers in Minnesota, Arkansas and Alabama.

CherryRoad Media is a division of CherryRoad Technologies, which originated in 1983. Gulban said the company wants to use its digital advantages but stressed the importance of the printed paper as well.

“I don’t think a newspaper is a newspaper if it doesn’t print a newspaper,” he said.

Gulban said the company plans an infusion of creativity, energy and resources to support local newspapers.

"We're really excited to be working with the high quality of staff already in place in these communities," he said. "We want to bring together our tech skills and tools and put together a great online news source and print newspapers for subscribers."

