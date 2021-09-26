Theme selected for Holiday Parade

For the Constitution-Tribune

“Recipe for a Merry Christmas” has been chosen as the theme for the 75th Annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade which begins at 10 a.m., on Nov. 20, in downtown Chillicothe.

The parade will include floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and Santa. All businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops and schools are encouraged to have an entry for the parade. The annual Holiday Parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee.

Entry forms are required for parade entry, and this year, all entries will be entered online. Those can be accessed at tinyurl.com/2021Holiday-Parade.

Entry is $20 if received by Friday, Nov. 5. After that date, a $30 fee will be charged for each entry. For more information, contact the Chamber 660-646-4050