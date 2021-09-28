Community news notes

For the Constitution-Tribune

Household hazardous waste

A household hazardous waste collection will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., on Oct 2, in the 200 block of South Brunswick.

According to Troy Figg, crews will be collecting household hazardous waste which includes, paint, paint cans, pesticides, batteries and used motor oil. No tires will be accepted. For more information call Figg at 646-1683.

Contact the C-T

The Constitution-Tribune not only has moved to a new location at 430 B Washington St., but also has a new number. The new number is 660-240-9710. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays.