Council meets, clarifies storage ordinance, administrator announced retirement

At the recent, regular monthly meeting of the Chillicothe City Council, the council voted to amend an ordinance to clarify language involving storage containers. At the end of the meeting City Administrator Darin Chappell announced he would retire at the end of March.

The council voted 4-0 (Councilmen Wayne Cunningham was absent) to clarify language involving the use of storage containers in residential areas. Chappell explained that the new language stated that storage containers used in residential areas would only be allowed, with a permit, if there was ongoing construction or renovations at the home. this amendment does not change any storage container regulations in commercially zoned areas of the city.

Chappell also updated the council on Birds Scooters Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), stating that the company wants to come to town and that even if the council does not approve the MOU the business can still come to Chillicothe.

"I struggle to believe there is a huge need for scooters in Chillicothe, but it is their business model and if they want to bring their business to Chillicothe I am not going to turn them away," Chappell stated.

Bird Scooters allow users to download an app, scan a QR code on the scooter and then begin riding. Chappell said Bird business representatives have told him there would be one location to pick-up a scooter and leave them to have the battery recharged. An employee would go around town and pick-up any scooters and return them to the charging station.

Chappell also noted state law states the scooters cannot be driven on U.S. Highway 65. When using traffic lights and crosswalks riders could cross the highway using the scooters. The Chillicothe Police Department would be in charge of enforcing any traffic laws.

The council also heard from several city residents who attended the meeting following a rally across the street from CMU. Those attending the rally gathered to discuss the loss of freedoms, especially mandates involving a COVID vaccine.

Chappell stated that while the city does own the building Hedrick Medical Center is in, it does not run or have a say so in the operations of the hospital.

At the end of the meeting Chappell told the council he planned to retire at the end of March. He began his time in Chillicothe in August 2017.