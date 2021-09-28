Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery presents, “Fate” an Art Exhibit

For the Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe's Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery presents an Art Exhibit “Fate” featuring artists Laurel DeFreece and Robin VanHoozer. This exhibit will be on display from Sept. 28 until the end of November. Meet the artists and view their art during the wine walk on Oct. 8. A closing reception will also be scheduled for the end of November.

Fate Exhibition

From today’s current events that foreshadow change tomorrow Missouri artists Laurel DeFreece and Robin VanHoozer collaborate to create "Fate", an exhibition that explores the random riot of events that intertwine the common threads of our tomorrow. Encaustic, mixed media, and collage techniques combine to depict themes of nature, truth, time, and destiny in rural America. Climate and nature are at the forefront of issues affecting our world’s future. The goal in creating "Fate" is to depict and document the incremental temperature increases plus dramatic weather events, such as increased flooding throughout the Midwest, growing throughout time, which affect farmers and rural communities and in turn urban centers.

The Cultural Corner Art Gallery is located at 424 Locust St. in Chillicothe and is open to the public Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open hours may change due to rentals and events. For more information, visit them on Facebook or contact the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at 660-240-5022, culturalcornerartguild.org or email director@culturalcornerartguild.org.