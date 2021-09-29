Leadership event will discuss area collaborations

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc., is hosting a Leadership Breakfast featuring Marshall Stewart, on Friday morning in Chillicothe.

The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., at the M.W. Jenkins Expo Center and will feature guest speaker Stewart, Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement, University of Missouri and Chief Engagement Officer, UM System.

Stewart will address the challenges and accomplishments in the recent past across Missouri. He restructured MU Extension and engagement work around Missourians’ grand challenges related to economic opportunity, educational access and excellence, and health and well-being. This aligns closely with The Community Foundation’s ongoing Regional Vitality initiative and its product, Maximize NWMO. We will hear how the two initiatives dovetail and are partnering to enhance NWMO.

Each year the breakfast meeting has engaged between 200-300 regional leaders from a variety of industries alongside government officials. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program from 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required and are $20 per person. Registrations can be made at cfnwmo.org.