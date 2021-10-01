County's unemployment rate lowest around

For the Linn County Leader

Livingston County's Unemployment Rate may have slightly risen to 2.3% in August, but is still the lowest of area counties. In July the Unemployment Rate was 2.2% rising to 2.3% in August. The rate was 4.2% in August of last year.

Following Livingston COunty with the lowest Unemployment rates are Chariton County, 2.6%; Daviess County 2.6%; Grundy County 3.1%; Carroll County 3.2%; Caldwell County 3.2%; Sullivan County 3.7%; and Linn County with 4%.

The State of Missouri’s Unemployment rate for August dropped to 3.5% and the national rate was 5.3%.