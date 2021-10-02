Menconi will bring D.A.R.E. to Chillicothe R-II schools

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Police Department's School Resource Officer Eric Menconi is now a D.A.R.E. Officer, which will allow him to bring the program to the Chillicothe R-II School system.

In a post on social media, Menconi thanked the community, police department and area businesses for their support.

"I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support on my completion of the D.A.R.E DOT program last Friday. Over the past few days, I have had multiple conversations with adults in the community who remember going through D.A.R.E and they're excited to see it coming back for their children to experience.

"Many of us who have attended the program remember D.A.R.E only concentrating on drug prevention. Although drug prevention continues to be the main topic, the D.A.R.E program has grown to cover a wide range of topics geared towards students making good choices and avoiding risky behaviors that would have a negative impact on their safety and future. Lessons include dealing with peer pressure, dealing with stress, bullying, online safety, effective communication and much more.

D.A.R.E Instructor training consisted of 80 hours of in person training at the Missouri Police Chief Association in Jefferson City, Missouri. Our class included over 30 full time commissioned Law Enforcement Officers from around the State of Missouri along with Officers from Illinois, Colorado, Ohio and Arkansas.

Over these two weeks our class mastered the skills of team building, outlining, developing and presenting lesson plans designed for students K- 12th grade. This program also includes enhancement lessons for high school students, parents and other community programs. The average day was 7:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., with classroom instruction and ended with two to three hours of homework requiring us to prepare a lesson and presentation for the next day.

"During the second week after passing our final presentation skills exam, we were invited to Blair Oaks Elementary School where we taught multiple lessons to students 1st - 4th grade. It was definitely a very challenging and memorable experience.

?When coming back to work this Monday, I met with administrators and counselors with the Chillicothe and Field Elementary Schools to work on a plan to start D.A.R.E lessons beginning this October for students in 1-3rd grade. I will also be meeting with Mrs. Rucker at Dewey Elementary to start working on details for scheduling the core D.A.R.E program for our 5th grade students and we hope to begin classes in January 2022. Our goal is to implement these programs in each building throughout the district K- 12.

"I would like to thank Hedrick Medical Foundation for sponsoring this program and Lindy Chapman for organizing the fund raiser to get the program started. At this time we have raised $950 dollars of the $3000 needed for start up funds.

"If you would like to support our D.A.R.E program, donations can be made to the Hedrick Medical Center Foundation, Chillicothe Police Department or the Chillicothe R-II School District."