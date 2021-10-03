Fire Districts to meet

For the Constitution-Tribune

A meeting of the Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 and Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection, Inc. of Livingston County, Missouri, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center, 10780 Liv 235. This meeting will be to consider and act upon the matters of the following tentative agenda and any other matters as may be appropriate for discussion at this time. Agenda to include—approval of minutes, finance, City Contract, By-Law updates, and Policies.

Executive session if needed: Closed session to discuss matters, to the extent permitted by law Pursuant to 610.021.