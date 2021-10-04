Wine Walk to be held Friday

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe is hosting its Fall 2021 Wine Walk on Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m., in downtown Chillicothe.

Merchants will be serving Missouri wines, and several will be serving food, as well. Each participating merchant will have plastic disposable glasses for the tasting.

Tickets are available to the first 400 people, and can be purchased through EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-chillicothe-october-wine-walk-concert-tickets170201371885?aff=ebdssbdestsearch# .

Cost of tickets is $35 each, and those attending must be 21. Those without access to Eventbrite, can call the Main Street office at 660-646-4071, using a debit/credit card.

Sign in at the event will be in front of the Chamber office at 514 Washington, a photo ID will be needed. Attendees will receive your wristbands, and a map of the participating merchants.

Member’s Only, an 80’s tribute band will play later in the evenings. Your ticket will gain you admission to their concert, in Silver Moon Plaza, from 7:30 -10:30 p.m.

Jersey’s Grill will be selling adult beverages; and Hy-Vee Grill will be selling food.