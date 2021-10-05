By Mary Lou VanDeventer

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council presents “The Guthrie Brothers”In concert at 3 p.m., on Oct. 10 at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

The Guthrie Brothers, Jeb & Jock perform “Everything Everly” & Scarborough Fair, “A Simon & Garfunkel Experience”. From the classic opening notes of “Bye Bye Love” to their spellbinding version of “All I Have to Do Is Dream”, The Guthrie Brothers capture the sound and spirit of the Everly Brothers in their new show “Everything Everly”. Through sing-alongs, trivia and a healthy dose of humor, Jeb and Jock Guthrie pay tribute to the most influential duo in rock and roll history, the Everly Brothers.

null The Guthrie Brothers have been delighting audiences across the country with their Simon & Garfunkel show “Scarborough Fair”. Prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. From their first startlingly authentic rendition of “Sound of Silence”, to their playful version of “Cecilia”, Jeb and Jock will have every audience member smiling…and singing along. Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, Jeb and Jock pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel and playfully engage the audience along the way. The show highlights the brothers’ deep spiritual connection to this music, and to the 60s, the period that made it all happen.

The Brothers shared “we’ve been playing and singing together in one way or another since we were little kids. We share just about everything and a lot of that everything is music!

"It started in our house in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Our long-suffering parents tolerated a lot of racket in the basement, which started us on that fateful, no-turning-back music road. Jock has always been the guitar master and Jeb, the drummer dude. Sometime, during what we call the middle period, Jeb began to play the guitar.

"In the early days, our music motors were fueled by the jukebox mix we heard in the restaurants and the tunes played on our local and beloved WDUZ. It was very cool, because the radio station was playing pretty much every kind of music—Zeppelin, Beatles, Santana, oldies, Motown, country and even swing and doo-wop made it to the playlist and directly into our brains, the duo said in their biography.

"The two of us were always singing in bands, yet we had never really featured our natural sibling vocal blend. The combination of two guitars, two vocals and two brothers was an idea whose time had come. We headed east and picked up a publishing deal on the way. The same period found us coming to the conclusion that the brotherhood was not something to hide, but rather, to feature. After a stint with the excellent, but ill-fated, On the Edge, we struck out on our own as “The Guthrie Brothers” and soon landed our big record deal.

"Our journey continues as we take our message of harmony directly to the people in our shows and events. We’re writing and working on another album and we’re determined to be dedicated to our roots!”

The Guthries’ original music received national attention with the release of their self-titled debut album. The album garnered extensive airplay on both Americana & Country radio stations. About the album, Billboard magazine said, “Many stations will find the well-written, heartfelt lyrics and wonderful harmonies a welcome addition to their airwaves.” The album has been re-released and can be heard and purchased online at the iTunes Music Store and Napster.

This performance is one the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s Season Shows and is free to season ticket holders with their ticket. Adult Tickets $20, Students K-12 $10. The box office opens 2 p.m.

For more information, Call or Text the Arts Office—660-646-1173.