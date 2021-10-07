2021 annual Stockholders Meeting of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation

For the Constitution-Tribune

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri.

Directors with terms expiring were: Kyle Kelso, Weldon, Iowa; John McCloud, Spickard; Allan Mulnix, Bethany. Kelso, McCloud and Mulnix were re-elected for three-year terms.

Twenty-eight people attended the Annual Meeting at the office and 2,036 were represented by proxy.

The Board of Directors elected officers at their regular board meeting held immediately following the Annual Meeting. Elected were: President Gregg Davis of Chula; Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton; Secretary Bruce George of Allerton; Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction; Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard; Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany.

GRM Networks® is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.