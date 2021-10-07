GRM Networks® brings Smart Rural Community® designation to Northern Missouri

Chillicothe News

GRM Networks has been certified a Smart Rural Community by the NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. Smart Rural Community is a national program that promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, access to education, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America.

According to a press release from GMR Networks, in order to qualify as a Smart Rural Community provider, GRM Networks was required to demonstrate high-capacity broadband capabilities as well as community subscription to its services. More importantly, the program requires local communications providers, like GRM Networks, to work actively with other local leaders to develop broadband-based solutions to improve local conditions.

Recent changes in work, school and healthcare have increased the demand for reliable broadband service. With schools utilizing distance learning and many companies asking employees to telework, demand for high-capacity internet access has increased significantly. GRM Networks has played a key role in providing broadband-enabled solutions for northern Missouri and southern Iowa residents, businesses and schools.

As a member of NTCA, GRM Networks has affirmed its commitment to its local community by subscribing to the Smart Rural Community program.

“GRM Networks strives to meet these standards, which enable our customers to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said GRM Networks CEO Mitchell Bailey. “With access to high-speed Internet, residents in our communities have educational and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”

NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield said, “Smart Rural Community is a growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the Internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country. I applaud GRM Networks for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”