Concert tonight features country music legends
Chillicothe News
Tonight, three legends of the country music scene will present the Hats Off to the 80s and 90s Tour. Wade Hayes, Bryan White and T. Graham Brown promise a show you won't forget. This outdoor concert will be held at First and Elm Streets in Chillicothe, near the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Advance tickets are only $10 and my be purchased on Eventbrite or by using the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hats-off-to-the-80s-90s-w-bryan-white-wade-hayes-t-graham-brown-tickets-166839045075
Gates open at 7 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m.