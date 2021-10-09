Local 4H'ers compete at state public speaking contest

Chillicothe News

Missouri 4H youths gathered Sept. 25 on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia for the annual State 4-H Public Speaking Contest. The contest is one of Missouri 4H’s oldest and most popular traditions, said Samantha Brandeberry, MU Extension state 4H educator.

This year, 39 youths representing 20 counties competed in several speaking categories, including traditional prepared speaking, extemporaneous speaking, technology-assisted speeches and interpretation.

“After a year of being virtual, 4H’ers looked forward to attending an in-person State 4H Public Speaking Contest,” Brandeberry said. One youth said that the best part of this year’s contest was “being able to see old friends, meet new ones and give (their) speech in person.”

The contest provides an opportunity to share skills, get feedback from judges, network with youths from across the state and hear speeches presented by their peers, Brandeberry said.

Awards were given for the top three speakers in each age division and category. Three Livingston County participants from Hale Happy Hustlers 4H Club placed.

· Intermediate Technology Assisted Speaking: Alyssa Harris, second place.

· Junior Prepared Speaking: Rayanna Harris, second place and Tabitha Harris, third place.

National 4H Week is Oct. 3-9. Missouri 4H is a program of MU Extension. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact your local MU Extension Center located at 511 Elm Street in Chillicothe.