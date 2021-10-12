Chamber's annual banquet Oct. 21

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will once again celebrate local business and personal achievement at the Chamber Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Awards will be given for the 2020 year for Personal Community Service, Chamber Business of the Year, Chamber Person of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are happy to be hosting our annual awards banquet to honor our businesses and community as we reflect on the unforgettable year of 2020,” Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chamber said.

In addition to the catered dinner, awards presentation, live dueling piano entertainment, a fundraising raffle of several large items will also be held at the event. Items for the raffle are still being sought by committee members. Anyone interested in making a monetary or in kind donation towards the raffle items, should contact the chamber office.

Social hour begins at 5:30 pm, with dinner and awards beginning at 6 p.m. The live Dueling Pianos entertainment will follow. The cost is $40 per person or $320 to reserve and sponsor a table for eight. Reservations may be made online at tinyurl.com/chamberbanquet2020 . Additional information can be found by contacting the chamber office 660-646-4050.