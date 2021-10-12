GRVCO seeks singers, announces concert

Chillicothe News

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Board of Directors (GRVCO) voted to proceed with plans for their Dec.11 2021 Winter Concert. The concert will be held at 3 p.m., in the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center.

The choir is seeking singers in all voices. For more information, or are planning to participate, contact Linda Arnold, Choral Conductor, at lkarnold55@gmail.com or 660-663-2203 so music can be ordered.

The orchestra is an auditioned instrumental ensemble. There are positions still available if you are proficient on violin, viola, cello, oboe or bassoon. Contact Buddy Hannaford, Orchestra Conductor at hannafords62@gmail.com to discuss an audition.

Rehearsals will begin Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the First Baptist Church.

As plans develop, they will be shared through the news media, Trenton Chamber of Commerce, area churches, the GRVCO website and Facebook.