County salary commission meets
Chillicothe News
The Livingston County Salary Commission met Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the office of the Livingston County Commissioners. The Salary Commission is charged with meeting in every odd-numbered year to determine salaries for elected county officials and to consider other compensation-related issues.
The Salary Commission voted that the elected officials of Livingston County shall receive a percent equal to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) given by the County Commission to the employees of Livingston County with a 5% cap.
The Salary Commission adjourned for 2021.