Boofest is returning downtown

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe is bringing Boofest back downtown.

"Because of COVID in 2020, we had to pivot and do a drive-thru at the First Baptist Church," Main Street Chillicothe Executive Director Pam Jarding said.

"Boofest has always had a tradition of having little ghost and goblins go around our downtown to do their trick-or-treating. This is a community event in where not only the downtown merchants/businesses participate, but all businesses can participate," Jarding added.

Boofest will start at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29.

Those wishing to participate should contact the Main Street Office at 660-646-4071 to have their business placed on the list. Main Street charges $10 for each group that is participating.

"We are asking that businesses bring a small table and chair. Also, please wear gloves when handing out the candy to the kids. If you want to advertise your business, feel free to do so with a sign, or a table covering," Jarding said. "Suggested amount of candy is 1,200 pieces."