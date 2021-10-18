Chappell changes retirement date

Late last week, Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell sent a letter to Mayor Theresa Kelly, announcing that he has moved his retirement date to Dec. 17.

in the letter, Chappell, who has worked for the city for the last four years, said he was finding himself “incapable of devoting the time and attention to the City, my family, and my future endeavors, sufficiently for all concerned.”

He had originally planned to retire March 22.

Chillicothe is currently seeking a new city administrator, deadline for resumes is Nov. 19, more information is available on the City’s website www.chillicothecity.org.

Chappell announced several months ago that he was running for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives. The Springfield native then said, "Because of my background, I am uniquely qualified to go to Jefferson City to root out bureaucratic mandates, return local control back to the people, and take a firm stand against an ever-encroaching national government."