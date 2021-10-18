Chillicothe R-II schools receives FCC funding

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe R-II School is receiving of $138,569 from the FCC to help connect more students with needed tools for online learning.

The FCC announced the second round of funding to connect even more students and library patrons with new tools for online learning and communicating with teachers in their ongoing work to close the "homework gap."

The FCC is providing similar funding across the country. Locally Brookfield is getting $22,000 and Bosworth, $73,000 in FCC funding.

This funding is allowing many school districts in expand hotspot areas, new devices and more technology related needs.