Winter energy assistance available

Chillicothe News

There is Winter Energy Assistance is available through the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri. Those seeking assistance are required fill out a new application, every winter season, even if they have received this service before.

Winter assistance begins processing payments Nov.1 for the elderly or disabled and Dec. 1 for all other households. No funds will be available for utility assistance prior to those dates.

Applicants will need to provide a variety of information, including social security numbers for every member of the household, the social security numbers need to be fully and legibly written out on the application. Applicants must fall at or below 135% of federal poverty income guidelines.

Primary and secondary heating sources are required to be listed on the application and a bill included for each of those. Electricity must be listed as your secondary heating source if you use any other heating source at all, including, propane, wood, natural gas, etc.

Applications are processed in the order they are received, with the exception of crisis cases.

For more information, contact the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri at 855-290-8544 and hit 0 for an operator.