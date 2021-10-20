Orscheln's new location opens today

The new Orscheln Farm & Home is open today at 601 West Business 36. The new location features a sales floor of over 33,000 square feet, which is almost double that of the old location at 590 Park Lane.

The expanded space will allow for a new Orscheln Outdoors department that will feature fishing and camping gear, hunting supplies and outdoor apparel. The clothing department will also expand to include a greater selection of clothing from trusted brands like Wrangler, Carhartt and Ariat along with a new selection of ladies Levis. New footwear brands have been added including Double H Boot, Justin Boots & Georgia Boot. The pet department will expand current pet food brands and will include new brands like NutriSource and Royal Canin.

“The expanded sales floor in the Chillicothe location will allow us to provide a more comfortable shopping experience for our customers,” District Manager Tisha Avery said. “The expansion will also allow us to carry more products from trusted brands that our customers know and love. We look forward to fostering relationships with customers as we work to meet their farm and home needs.”