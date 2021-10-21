Fire damages home early Tuesday

Chillicothe News

No one was injured in a house fire at 101 Jackson St., early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Chillicothe Fire Department crews were dispatched at 6:22 a.m., after neighbors called after seeing smoke coming from the home at 101 Jackson St.

When crews arrived they noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof and eves. The press release said a dog ran out as they made entry into the home.

The fire was located in a bedroom, bathroom and the attic of the home.

The resident told fire crews that when she woke up at 4 a.m., she noticed that she did not have any electricity then contacted a friend to have them check things out but they

were unable to locate the issue. The resident then left for work at 5 a.m., but the neighbors stated they could smell smoke from somewhere at 230 a.m., and began looking around their house but was also unable to locate anything.

A water/foam mixture to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews left the scene at 8:02 a.m.