Bob Ross event to be held at library

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Library is hosting a Bob Ross event beginning at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at the library, located at 450 Locust St.

According to a press release there will be a Bob Ross certified landscape teacher along with instructors from the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery who will also be available to help complete an autumn-themed Bob Ross painting. And, of course, Bob Ross himself will be on the big screen.

Registration is required as seating is very limited. Please stop in or call 660-646-0547.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org or by calling 660-646-0547.