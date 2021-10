Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Lions Club's annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m., Nov. 6 at Applebee's in Chillicothe Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. For more information, contact Wayne at 752-6555.

Proceeds go towards Lion's sight programs, Kids screenings and the purchase of eyeglasses.