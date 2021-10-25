Tornadoes confirmed in Livingston County, Purdin

Tornadoes touched down throughout northern Missouri on Sunday afternoon and evening along with quarter-inch-sized hail and strong winds. Tornadoes have been confirmed in Purdin and Livingston County.

Purdin received extensive damage with a mobile office being flipped and destroyed, damage at the Missouri Energy Propane left debris scattered for miles. Officials in Livingston County said following the storm there were people trapped in a home north of Wheeling. They were freed with no reported injuries.

There were also reports of trees uprooted in Daviess County, a roof being ripped off of a home in Caldwell County.

Monday afternoon the National Weather service confirmed it was an EF-2 tornado in Purdin with winds as high as 120 mph traveling 31.2 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards. It began at 4:31 p.m., and ended at 5:18 p.m., affecting Purdin, Wheeling and surrounding areas. Though Purdin received the most damage.

The National Weather Service also announced its confrimation of another tornado in northeast of Chillicothe near the intersection of Missouri Highway 190 and CR 525. That began at 4:15 p.m., on Oct. 24, with peak winds of 80 mph traveling .3 miles with a maximum width of 25 yards.

There were also other tornadoes and storms that left damage in Kansas City, Sedalia and the St. Louis area.

There were no reported injuries.