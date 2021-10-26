OATS Transit open for regular service

Chillicothe News

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.

OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through Jan. 18, 2022.

Call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in the area. Users can also visit OATS website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the tab, Bus Schedules. Then, click on your county to see the full schedule in that area.

OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. OATS also contracts with a number of agencies to serve their clients. Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on Nov. 25 - 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.