Key Club to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe High School's (CHS) Key Club is participating in the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF event from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28. Students will have official collection envelopes or boxes and will be going from door-to-door. Funds collected should be made payable to CHS Key Club and will go toward food, blankets and medical supplies for children around the world. If you have a donation to be collected, please leave a message for Andrea Dush at the CHS Office.