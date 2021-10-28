House fire caused by hot plate

Chillicothe News

A hot plate placed on a coffee table could be the cause of a house fire in Chillicothe on Monday.

According to a press release from the Chillicothe Fire Department crews arrived on the scene at about 3:56 p.m., on Monday after being paged for a trailer on fire at Shady Valley Trailer Park at 315 E. Polk St.

While enroute police officers on scene stated that there was nobody in the residence and there were no utilities. Upon their arrival fire crews found a single wide mobile home full engulfed trailer.

"The fire was located mainly from the middle of the home to the east end. We began a defensive attack to extinguishing the fire with two hand lines with water/foam mixture," Tracy Bradley said. "There was a small shed beside the trailer that was also on fire along with debris."

Crews found multiple extension cords run from two separate meters into the residence.

"The owner was on scene and advised us that he had the extension cords running a small refrigerator, cell phone charger and a hot plate," Bradley said, "He stated that he doesn't normally live there but does stay there on occasion and he had been there last night and off and on throughout the day. He stated that he arrived at the residence and noticed smoke coming from inside and had opened the door on the south side and noticed flames in the living room area. He stated that the hot plate had been placed on a coffee table."

Crews used about 3000 gallons of water and left the scene at 5:21 p.m.