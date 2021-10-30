CEF Prize Patrol awards Mini Grants to R-II educators

Laura Schuler

Several Chillicothe R-II staff members received good news Wednesday morning when Chillicothe R-II Superintendent Dr. Dan Wiebers, Chillicothe Education Foundation (CEF) President Ed Douglas and CEF Board members surprised them with certificates naming them winners of the 2021-22 Mini Grant Winners for the first semester.

The Chillicothe Education Foundation funds the mini-grant competition each semester in its commitment to supporting excellence in education. This round of mini-grant winners included 11 applications which totaled $4,418.28 in winnings. The funds from the grants will be used to enhance the classroom experience and upgrade equipment throughout the district.

Wiebers expressed his thanks to the Chillicothe Education Foundation and noted that the competition for these grants is always very competitive and the latest installment of entries was no exception. He noted that there were 24 applications for mini grants this Fall.

“We just have incredible teachers and staff members willing to go the extra mile to make sure our students are thriving in our buildings,” Wiebers said. “Thanks to the continuing support of the Chillicothe Education Foundation, our staff can utilize new and different technology and teaching strategies to keep students interested, involved and excited about learning new things.”

The winners of the 2021-22 Mini Grants for the first semester were: