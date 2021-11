Chillicothe News

The American Red Cross is hosting several blood drives in the local area next week. There will be a blood drive in Brookfield from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1 at First Christian Church, 1416 N. Main St., Brookfield; and in Chillicothe from 1 - 5 p.m., on Nov. 5 at the Grand River Area Family YMCA, 1725 Locust St.