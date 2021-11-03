Chillicothe News

Planning is ongoing for the 35th annual Poosey Fall Driving Tour on Sunday, Oct. 17. The tour will include the brochure and stops at points of interest along the route.

A vehicle (or other modes of transport) with high clearance is recommended, as shallow creeks will be crossed. Each year, the tour draws families and community groups riding on towed trailers or on wagons drawn by pickups or horses. Couples in horse-drawn buggies are common, as are riders on horses. Cars and the occasional bicyclist also take the tour on the gravel roads.

The tour begins at Pike’s Lake at 12 p.m.. The entrance to the lake is reached off Route W and LIV 502. The last vehicle will be allowed to begin at 4 p.m.