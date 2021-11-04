Community news notes

Chillicothe News

The Constitution-Tribune not only has moved to a new location at 430 B Washington St., but also has a new number. The new number is 660-240-9710. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays.

DAR to meet

The Olive Prindle DAR will have their regular monthly meeting Nov. 8, 1 p.m., at the new Veterans Building. There will be a tour of the facility and Sue Warren will present a program on "Life as a Military Family". Guests are welcome to attend. Members look forward to seeing all each other, prospective members and guests.

Yarn Squiggle Art at Lillian DesMarias Library

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is hosting two Yarn Squiggle Art Crafternoons. The first one, on Nov. 9, is for children ages 5-7. The second, on Nov. 10, is for children ages 8-12. The events begin at 4 p.m.. There is no cost for these programs, however registration is required.

For more information about this program or to register for this event, contact the Youth Library at 660-646-0563.