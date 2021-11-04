Proclamation marks Nov. 4-6 as Poppy Days

Paul Sturm

Mayor Theresa Kelly, George LaPrade, commander, Chillicothe VFW Post No. 858 (left) and Edwin (Ed) Allender, quartermaster, VFW Post No. 858 (right) pose in Kelly's office as she signs a proclamation designating Nov. 4-6, 2021 as Poppy Days in Chillicothe. The annual distribution of poppies by members of the VFW began in 1922.

Poppies are made by disabled and benefit disabled veterans, spouses, children and other veterans causes.

Kelly encourages area residents to buy a poppy during Poppy Days and to wear one in gratitude for the men and women who serve our country.