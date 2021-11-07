Food for the Needy Campaign kick-off

Paul Sturm

The annual Food for the Needy Campaign is officially u8nderway. Area residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items in the red bins at Hy-Vee and the Sliced Bread Market. Bell ringing will begin on Nov. 12 at Hy-Vee, Nov. 20 at Walmart and Sliced Bread Market.

Anyone needing to put in a Christmas application with the Salvation Army may do so on Nov. 8-12.

Walmart will have it Angle Tree up from Nov. 15-Dec. 15, please follow the instructions on the tree.

In photo are, from left: Ryan Gardner, Chillicothe Hy-Vee store manager; Angie Taylor, Sliced Bread Market store manager; Lynda Snuffer, The Salvation Army Chillicothe service center manager; and Michael Fleener, Chillicothe Wal-Mart store manager.