Memory Tree dedication Nov. 18

Chillicothe News

Downtown Chillicothe's annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service will be held at 6 p.m., Nov. 18.

Ornaments are now available for purchase through 8 p.m, Nov. 16. Price for bulbs are $10 each or three for $25. This will include a card for the name of the person that is being memorialized and the card will be placed inside the ornament.

Ornaments will be hung on the Memory Tree and remain there until the tree is taken down the end of January 2022.

Music will be provided by the First Baptist Church's youth choir under the direction of Yullie Stephen and Dr. Enricho Stephen. After the music then there will be a short message given by a local minister from Chillicothe. Then the names will be read one by one, with a bell that will toll after the reading of each name.

Those wishing to place an order can do so on the Main Street website: www.downtownchilli.com go to the bottom of the page which makes purchase very easy. For more information contact Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071. Ornaments can also be personally purchased at the Main Street office, second floor of the Commerce Center at 514 Washington St. If you place your order please adhere to COVID protocol.

Deadline for purchase of the ornaments is Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Chairperson for the 2022 Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service is Teri Gardner of Citizens Bank and Trust, Chillicothe