LCPS receives grant

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Preservation Society (LCPS) purchased the old Edgerton/Welch home this past August. The home was built in 1891 by Dr. W. W. Edgerton who helped found Citizens National Bank, this beautiful home is in need of a lot of tender loving care.

According to Kirtsen Mouton, LCPS president, the first order of business is to replace the leaky roof. In the end, the property will be maintained by the LCPS and used as an Airbnb-type rental space, allowing the opportunity to conduct tours for schools and others to showcase this piece of our community's history.

The BNSF Railway Foundation just awarded LCPS a $5000 grant. "We are very humbled and excited about this!" Mouton said. "Chillicothe has been tied to the railroad industry since the 1850s and they have been a very important part of our community's growth and continued economic success."

The group will be holding a historic home tour on Nov. 20 as a fundraiser for rescuing this old Victorian home.

More information can be found at, livcopreservation.weebly.com.