Arts Council presents two events featuring Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich

Chillicothe News

Two of the nation’s premier musicians will be in Chillicothe, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21. Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich, Nashville recording artists, will be performing for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. Doyle Dykes performed for the Arts Council’s 2018 season and is back “by popular demand” along with four-time Grammy award-winning artist Andy Leftwich to perform “The Music of Christmas” season show, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., at Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

Mary Lou VanDeventer, administrator for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, noted this event is a date change from the season tickets. Adult Tickets $20, Students K-College $10, Season Ticket Holders Free with Ticket. Box Office opens 2 p.m.

About the artists

Doyle Dykes is recognized as one of the world’s top fingerpicking guitarists and is cited along with guitarists such as Tommy Emmanuel; he is influenced by a wide variety of musical styles and musicians such as Chet Atkins, Jerry Reed, Duane Eddy, to the Beatles and U2. Some of his best-known works include “Wabash Cannonball”, “Country Fried Pickin”, “U-2 Medley”, “Be Still”, “Amazing Grace” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”.

Dyke’s early years as a guitarist took him around the world as he toured with the Stamps Quartet and later with Grand Ole Opry star Grandpa Jones. Dykes has since returned to the Grand Ole Opry for numerous performances and has most recently appeared on several of the popular RFD TV’S shows “Country Diner” and “Country Family Reunion” series. Doyle has developed a distinct, recognizable sound that amazes audiences with skill while capturing hearts with his sincerity and soul. He attracts record audiences in many Continents around the world. Whether to a guitar player or musical enthusiast, Doyle’s music will make a lasting impression on anyone given the opportunity to listen. He shares “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to play music for people”.

Doyle has a new You Tube program on Sundays “String along” sharing his love of music blended with his calling of ministry and sharing the love of God.

Four-time Grammy winning instrumentalist, Andy Leftwich began playing the fiddle at the age of six, entering his first contest at seven, and winning the National Championship for Beginners at the age of 12. By the time he was a teenager, he had become proficient on both the mandolin and the guitar in addition to the fiddle, and entered national contests for all three instruments.

He began playing professionally at the age of 15, joining Valerie Smith and her band Liberty Pike as the lead mandolin and fiddle player, and toured extensively with her throughout the late 1990s. In February 2001, Ricky Skaggs asked him to join his band Kentucky Thunder as a second fiddle player, surprising him with an on-stage invitation at the Grand Ole Opry. Leftwich played with Ricky and Kentucky Thunder until a few years ago when he announced his departure. Andy is more than a member of the band, he is a member of the Skaggs Clan. His wife, Rachel, is Ricky’s niece.

When asked what he will be doing after leaving Kentucky Thunder, he replied “Mostly it’s about being home more and in control of my own schedule. I’m 35 now and feeling the pull to be home. It’s a bit scary since I don’t have something specific I’m going into, but I’m excited about the future and what doors may open for us.”

Over recent years, Christian ministry has been calling to Leftwich, with opportunities in that realm popping up in many different locations. “My wife and I have been able to be part of some really great meetings with some churches around the country. I’m definitely not quitting, I’ll keep picking. But I’m looking to be more a part of the ministry. I’m excited about the possibilities of doing more of that.”

Up Close with Doyle & Andy

The ultra-talented duo, Doyle and Andy, will be presenting a special evening concert in an intimate setting. In addition to an opportunity to be one-on-one with the artists, those attending will experience the artist’s creative arrangements of classics we’ve all enjoyed through the years as they blend their talents and love of music. Their journey through the years will inspire and entertain their guests.

The event, at 6 p.m., on Nov. 21 will feature linen draped tables of six and includes appetizers prepared by local caterer Pam Miller. The small venue performance will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 160l Bryan St., Chillicothe. Reservations are recommended but not required. Tickets are $25 per person or table of six for $150.

VanDeventer said, “The Arts Council is pleased to offer this additional event to those who want more of the extraordinary talents and music of two highly acclaimed, world re-nown, professional artists!

"With the challenging times we’ve experienced since the pandemic, this evening promises to be a special time with family and friends to relax and experience a time of hope and renewal of mind, body and spirit. Please join me and the board for this inspirational evening. What a wonderful way to begin the Thanksgiving and Christmas season!”

For more information call or text the Arts Office at 660-646-1173.