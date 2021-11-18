Holiday parade this weekend

Chillicothe News

The 75th annual Holiday Parade “Recipe for a Merry Christmas”, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20 and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups ,churches, businesses and individuals throughout Chillicothe.

“We received nearly 30 nominations for the honor of Holiday Parade Grand Marshal this year,” stated Narr. “We are excited to announce that this year’s parade will be led by our community’s long-time baker and business owner, Francine Davenport. We are so happy to be honoring her this year.” according to Narr.

As a self-taught pastry decorator, Davenport has provided sweet treats for family and friends for over 50 years. In November of 1994, she opened Francine’s Pastry Parlor as both a woman-owned and a Meskwaki American Indian-owned business. Since its start, she has served the community by offering classes at the Grand River Technical School & to 4-H clubs, participating in Partners in Education, Chillicothe Young Farm Wives, Beta Sigma Phi, and served as Scout Leader, Camp Rainbow volunteer, Sunday School teacher and has led community service projects. Over her 27 years in business, Davenport has received numerous awards including winning entries at the Missouri State Fair, Outstanding Soy Promoter of the Year, named as one of the “Baker’s Dozen Outstanding Bakeries” by Midwest Living Magazine, and a special feature in the Missouri Ruralist.

She is married to Dwaine, her right-hand man, and has three children; Christy Regan, Aaron Skinner and Brian Davenport; and four grandchildren, Josie, Ethan and Noah Skinner and Dylan Davenport.

Davenport said that she shed tears of joy and humility when notified of being selected as grand marshal. She views it as one of the highlights of her life’s journey, is incredibly honored, and looks forward to seeing all of the faces that make up the community she loves on parade day

A number of bands or local groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th grade bands.“

"The holiday parade is such a beloved community tradition that the Chamber is happy to keep alive year after year,” Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce said. “This year the parade will once again be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chillicothe Area Chamber page beginning at 10 a.m., on Nov. 20.”

Bands and performance-based entries will perform several locations throughout the parade route and people are invited to listen to the announcers through the live feed.

“We hope people are able to join us this Saturday,whether it is in person or from home via the live stream on Facebook, to enjoy the 75th Annual Holiday Parade,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries and Youth Organization entries.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.co