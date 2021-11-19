LCPS raising the roof, hosting tours this weekend

Kirsten Mouton

The Livingston County Preservation Society (LCPS) is still fundraising for a new roof for the Edgerton home, located at the corner of Polk and Locust streets. The group discovered that not only is the main roof leaking, the back porch roof is also leaking. At some point the two back porches were incorporated into the home, but on the outside they still have separate roofs and they are in bad condition. Thay have covered them up for the moment.

Help us with our Raise the Roof campaign.

Buy a roof Bundle for $50;

Buy a Square for $150; or

Buy a square with labor for $300.

To donate, please send your check to LCPS at 107 Locust St, Chillicothe, MO 64601. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity.

Recently we got a huge boost with a $5000 grant from BNSF Railway Foundation! Thank you, President Kirsten Mouton said.

There is still time to get your Historic Home Tour tickets. The tour begins Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., following the Holiday Parade and Bishop Hogan/Elks Bazaar, and ends by 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased ahead of time at Boji Stone, United Country Graham Agency, and Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery. The properties can be toured in any order:

Built in 1919 by J.R. Blackman: Gabrielson’s Maybee Mansion at 324 Washington St.;

Built in c.1893 by Thomas McNally: Pam and Stephen Miller’s home at 319 Tenth St.;

Built in 1869 by the local congregation-Grace Episcopal Church at 421 Elm St.; and

Built in 1915/16 by Charles F. Adams: Adams Automobile Supply Company/Montgomery Wards at 440 Locust St.

LCPS is accepting nominations for the Chillicothe Hall of Fame through December 1. The Hall of Fame recognizes founding citizens who made a positive impact on our community. For more information go to the website livcopreservation.weebly.com and click on Projects.

Please sign up for Amazon Smile. As you are shopping this holiday season, be sure to help out a local nonprofit. LCPS is on Amazon Smile list as are many other wonderful and deserving organizations in our county.