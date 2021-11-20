Bandmasters concert to be held Monday

Chillicothe News

The 70th annual North Central Missouri Bandmasters Clinic Band concert will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at Chillicothe High School.

This high school honor band is the oldest high school honor band in the Midwest. The concert will feature approximately 100 high school band musicians from 17 schools.

This year's guest clinician and conductor is Andrew Glover. He is an active composer, arranger, and music educator and vice president of C.L. Barnhouse music publishing in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Glover has been commissioned to write a piece to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the band and will be premiered at the concert. The piece is entitled Harmony From Within honoring Claude T. Smith, Bill Maupin, David Goodwin and B. Murphy Tetley.

Doors open at 6:30pm.

Tickets at the door and prices are $3 for all ages 5 and up and $2 for senior citizens.