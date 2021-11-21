Pastor's Pen

Ken Jameson

Daily Devotional: 1 Thessalonians 5 : 16,, Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.

Do you know anyone that is always at the top of their game? Folks that always have a smile and a compliment for you.Do you like being around those who are always cheerful and fun? Yes it's nice. We all know someone that fits that description. Do we enjoy being with them, absolutely. We love spending time with happy, upbeat friends.

We have to stop and ask ourselves, what is it that makes these good friends so happy. I would guess in the large majority of cases these people have an unwavering faith in God. Someone that believes everything that happens in life will turn out for the best, no matter what it is. Does that take a tremendous amount of faith? It most certianly does. Is it worth the effort? I believe so.

I believe the Lord our God wants us to be the kind of person, people want to be with. No one wants to be with folks who are always complaining about what they don't have,what they can't do, or how they can never get ahead. Sure we all have challenges, we all wish things could be better. We can focus on the positive. We can think about how blessed we really are.

We live in a wonderful town, with great leadership, lots of good churches,super group of ministers.

The Lord has richly blessed us. This thanksgiving day, lets pause, count our blessings, and be a person filled with Gods love.

Paul says, that is Gods will.

Ken Jameson is the pastor at First Christian Church.