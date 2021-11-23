Buckle Up and Don't Drive Distracted

Chillicothe News

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. As you visit family and friends, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recommends you focus on four safe driving tips to help you arrive safely to your destination: buckle up everyone in your vehicle, put your phone down while driving, don’t speed and don’t drive impaired.

“The weather forecast is looking good for Thanksgiving travel and we’ll likely see heavier than normal traffic on Missouri roads beginning midweek and increasing through the weekend,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “Motorists should remain alert to highway situations and be prepared for increased traffic on highways.”

Twelve people were killed and 41 seriously injured during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday extended weekend.

“Holiday travel can turn tragic in an instant,” said Allmeroth. “Make good choices that can save your life and the lives of others.”

With statewide traffic fatality figures continuing to rise, MoDOT is urging motorists to be vigilant, always buckle up, obey posted speed limits and never drive impaired or distracted.

Keep informed of road and conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.