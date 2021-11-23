Changes at the Livingston County Library

Chillicothe News

Changes are happening at the Livingston County Library.

Patrons are being asked to pardon the “dust” as staff continues to expand services to the public. Over the coming weeks, staff will be moving the non-fiction collection to the basement into the area formerly occupied by the children’s chapter books. Soon, audiobooks will be next to make the move downstairs. And finally the DVDs will be rehoused into the basement. Access to the collections may be somewhat restricted during this process.

"We appreciate your patience. In the end this will allow us to better serve you by expanding our collections," a press release from Kirsten Mouton read.

For more information contact Kirsten at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org or by calling 660-646-0547.