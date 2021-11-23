CHS students named to Northwest All-District Band

Chillicothe News

Recently, seven, Chillicothe High School band students placed in the Northwest All-District Band.

Shown left to right is, Clayton Savage, junior, trombone, jazz band; Kayla Cakranata, clarinet, freshman, honor band; Halie Gault, flute, sophomore, concert band; Julietta Keller, senior, clarinet and alto clarinet, honor band; Shayden Hawkins, bari sax, junior, jazz band; Alton Keller, trumpet, freshman, concert band, and Cameron Williams, sophomore, euphonium, concert band.