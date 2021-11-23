Butch Shaffer

With just over 50 entries, the 75th annual Holiday Parade “Recipe for a Merry Christmas” was carried out in true community tradition. The Grand Marshal this year was Francine Davenport of Francine’s Pastry Parlor. The parade was announced live from the Commerce Center location on Washington by Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer. Entries were judged on use of theme, originality and appearance.

Winners will be mailed their proceeds. Winning bands will need to stop by the Chillicothe Chamber Office at 514 Washington St., for their trophies.

Float Division Youth: 1st-Liberty 4-H; 2nd-Lady Hornets Softball.

Float Division Business/Organization: 1st-Chemically Dependant; 2nd-Citizens Bank & Trust; 3rd-KCHI.

Float Division Non-Profit Organization:1st-Cub Scout Pack 120; 2nd-Casey’s Christmas Wish; 3rd-Bishop Hogan Memorial School.

Band Division -trophies1st–Penney High School; 2nd–Linn County R-I.

Grand Marshal Winner is: First Baptist Church.

"The Holiday Parade is a treasured community event that kicks off the local Christmas season. The Chamber is happy to be part of such a wonderful tradition.” Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber said. “We are grateful for all of the organizations, businesses and families that took the time to enter the parade and we look forward to our 76th annual Holiday Parade to be hosted on November 19, 2022."