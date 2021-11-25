$50,000 winning scratcher sold in Chillicothe

Chillicothe News

A $50,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold in Chillicothe recently.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery the $3 ticket sold was a “Festive Fortune” ticket, which is a game with more than $6.1 million in unclaimed prizes, which includes two other $50,000 prizes. Another top prize winning ticket was reportedly purchased in West Plains.

The winner was from Carroll County.

Missouri Lottery says players have won more than $2.4 million from draw games and scratchers tickets sold in Livingston County. in the last fiscal year. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $234,000 in commissions and bonuses, and $618,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.