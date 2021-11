Chillicothe News

An open house and Christmas Party for 55 & Go Center will beheld from 10 a.m., - 2 p.m., Dec. 1 at Martin and Clay streets. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

Everyone attending will have an opportunity to tour the new building. Volunteers, board members, and the public all are invited to attend. The entrance to the building is on Martin Street.